California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Itron worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,970,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,468,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,221,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Itron by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 225,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,475,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.90.

Shares of ITRI opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

