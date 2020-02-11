California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,802 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,127,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,046,000 after acquiring an additional 323,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 760,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 122,725 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 586,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,191,000 after acquiring an additional 124,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 416,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,648.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PSXP opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.59%.

PSXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

