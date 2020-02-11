California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,195 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.37% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

TMHC opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

