California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 120,667 Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 169.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,667 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.43% of Cardtronics worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 270,881 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,502,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,452,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,608,000 after buying an additional 76,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth $905,000.

In other Cardtronics news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CATM opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. Cardtronics PLC has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CATM shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

