California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 1,278 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSD stock opened at $86.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.34. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.71.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

