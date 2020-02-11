California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 15,356 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Blackbaud worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,366,000 after purchasing an additional 95,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000.

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $165,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,678.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.32 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 189.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.23.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $92.00 price objective on Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

