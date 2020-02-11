California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 20,525 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.30% of Extended Stay America worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,639,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,717 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 568,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 157.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth $1,640,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of STAY opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

In other news, insider Bruce N. Haase bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 293,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

