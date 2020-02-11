California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 33,529 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,529 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of PBF Energy worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,627,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 37,307 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 154,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 108,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 73,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $1,897,755.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,616,569 shares of company stock valued at $107,875,896. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -35.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

PBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.