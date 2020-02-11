California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 53,790 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,790 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.29% of PTC Therapeutics worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2,347.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,110,346.09. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,457. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.