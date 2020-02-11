California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 94,484 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,484 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 45,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 26,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,615,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,641,000 after buying an additional 377,366 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 1,832.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,204,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,222,000 after buying an additional 2,090,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $190,006.30. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

