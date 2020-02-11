California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 9,919 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of GATX worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 455.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 78.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX stock opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.