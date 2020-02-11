California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,380 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Associated Banc worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Associated Banc by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 765,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 319,629 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 342.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 669,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 518,159 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 46,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 370,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Associated Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In related news, EVP William M. Bohn sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $333,305.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,213.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,281 shares of company stock valued at $646,676. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ASB shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.