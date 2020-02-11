California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,642 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.09% of Hyatt Hotels worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of H. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, November 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

Shares of H stock opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $59,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,316 shares in the company, valued at $18,195,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962 in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

