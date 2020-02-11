California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,164,742 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of GAP worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GAP by 25.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,456,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after acquiring an additional 291,513 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 39.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 2,651.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,910 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the third quarter worth $121,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. Gap Inc has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $31.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded GAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on GAP in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

