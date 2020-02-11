California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,181 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 36,483 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 3,745 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $109,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,431 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,374.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $299,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

LPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

