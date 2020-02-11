California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Uniqure worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Uniqure by 21.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Uniqure during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Uniqure during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Uniqure by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Uniqure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56. Uniqure NV has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $129,335.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $298,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,663.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,178 shares of company stock worth $7,996,740. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.