California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Insperity worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $144.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average is $92.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

