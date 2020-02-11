California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.27% of Crocs worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Crocs by 4,006.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Crocs by 1,302.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Crocs by 14.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -110.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $43.79.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

