California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.31% of Everbridge worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Everbridge by 16.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Everbridge by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $92.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.85. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $104.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.66 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $65,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at $386,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,726 shares of company stock worth $8,956,957 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

