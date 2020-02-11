California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,163 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.34% of Sanmina worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter worth $405,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sanmina by 357.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 276,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $334,393,000 after buying an additional 467,702 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 29.3% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 56,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SANM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In related news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 134,489 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $4,353,408.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 932,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,189,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $274,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,925 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,398. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. Sanmina Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

