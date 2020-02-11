California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.75 Million Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 557,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,315 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 120.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 655,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 357,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12,937.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,095,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,536,000 after buying an additional 3,072,035 shares during the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.3% during the third quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 258,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 225.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 45,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.31%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 201.71%.

SHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.