California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 63,127 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.30% of Commercial Metals worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,121,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after buying an additional 148,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 661,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after buying an additional 141,659 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,254,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after buying an additional 87,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

CMC opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.77. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

