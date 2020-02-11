California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.88 Million Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of LivaNova worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIVN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $83,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $467,390. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LIVN opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

