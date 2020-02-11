California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.95 Million Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.43% of Group 1 Automotive worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 196,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,126,000 after buying an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 118,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $8,407,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $5,485,000.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $95.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.97 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.39.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $3,108,900.00. Also, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,514,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

