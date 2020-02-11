California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.19 Million Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.30% of American Equity Investment Life worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,762,000 after acquiring an additional 134,617 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 17.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,043,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,248,000 after purchasing an additional 156,639 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 45.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 787,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 244,964 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 412.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 482,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 365,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.02. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $27,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 18,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $535,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $1,039,104 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEL. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.