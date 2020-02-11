California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.19 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,891 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

NYSE:SITE opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.67.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $169,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Greg Weller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $135,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,424 shares of company stock worth $7,649,140 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

