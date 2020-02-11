California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 404.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,963 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Beyond Meat worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 513.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 207,355 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 290.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after acquiring an additional 143,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after acquiring an additional 38,976 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 26.8% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after acquiring an additional 23,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth approximately $4,941,000. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. Cfra upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.02.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $890,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at $23,890,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $2,514,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,046 shares of company stock worth $7,729,590 in the last 90 days.

BYND stock opened at $119.73 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average is $119.54.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

