California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.24 Million Stock Holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 69,981 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.44% of Progress Software worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 200.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 197.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 99,945 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $565,887.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,687.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 0.79. Progress Software Corp has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Progress Software declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

