California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.47 Million Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,967 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 127.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 85,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,871,101 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNDM opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $80.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.