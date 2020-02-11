California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.59 Million Holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,345 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.28% of II-VI worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 26,780.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,629 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,264,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,896,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 867,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 852,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 484,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on II-VI to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on II-VI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91. II-VI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.22.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.55. II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

