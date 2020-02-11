California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of American States Water worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water stock opened at $91.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.78. American States Water Co has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $34,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $104,184. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

