California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 129,878 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Amkor Technology worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,744,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 314.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 731,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 554,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 222.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 508,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 350,641 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 68.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 323,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 131,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 52.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 110,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.20 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 2.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,400 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $498,132.00. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.