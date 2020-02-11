California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,047 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.28% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 146,514 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,627,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after buying an additional 92,272 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,046,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

