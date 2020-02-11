California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Corelogic worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

NYSE CLGX opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Corelogic Inc has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.29%.

In related news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $663,505 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

