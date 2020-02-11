California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,092 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Strategic Education worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 148,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,327,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $159.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.11. Strategic Education Inc has a 1-year low of $110.09 and a 1-year high of $189.79.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

