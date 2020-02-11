California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 952,692 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 139,839 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.35% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 123.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 29,443 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLF opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $12.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

