California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 127,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HDB. ValuEngine lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of HDB opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

