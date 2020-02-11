California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 13,000 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Blueprint Medicines worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,621,000 after purchasing an additional 710,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,537,000 after purchasing an additional 194,837 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 525,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 64,532 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.43. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $48,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $622,667.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,198.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,808. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from to in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a target price (down from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

