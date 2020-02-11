California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 18,516 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Man Group plc raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 650.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,246 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $954,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 45.4% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $217.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.00% and a negative net margin of 12,931.34%. The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35600.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

