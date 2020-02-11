California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 31,119 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,119 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.30% of Rapid7 worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 125.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1,438.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,910,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,075,250.00. Insiders have sold 128,588 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,920 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85. Rapid7 Inc has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.