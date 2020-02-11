California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,405 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Q2 worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Q2 by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 80,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Q2 by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE QTWO opened at $88.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.34. Q2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.13 and a one year high of $93.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $2,170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,983,933.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $1,191,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,579.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,980 shares of company stock valued at $8,197,653 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

