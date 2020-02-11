California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 44,975 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,451 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Ameris Bancorp worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 55.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 38.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,773.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,913.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

