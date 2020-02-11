California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 48,863 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 48,863 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.29% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $447,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,962.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $2,930,848.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,430,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,786,383.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,561. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 883.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

