California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 54,266 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,266 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.29% of Urban Outfitters worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,118 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 60,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

Shares of URBN opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.