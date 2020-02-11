California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 6,742 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Neogen worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Neogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Neogen by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $559,359.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,544.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,650 shares of company stock valued at $12,876,712 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Neogen in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NEOG opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $68.13.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.