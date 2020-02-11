California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 282.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,287 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.56% of Infinera worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Infinera in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the third quarter worth about $55,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Infinera in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 95.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 63.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.77. Infinera Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.40 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

