California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of National Health Investors worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,974 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 345,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

NHI opened at $87.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.29. National Health Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average of $82.33.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

