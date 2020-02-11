California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,132 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Under Armour worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UA. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Under Armour by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 386,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,478,000 after buying an additional 242,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,944,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,037,000 after purchasing an additional 142,581 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

In related news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $306,472.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UA opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

