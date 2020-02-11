California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,814 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Viavi Solutions worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,779,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 507,764 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,003,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,065,000 after buying an additional 237,020 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 2,362,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,438,000 after buying an additional 390,959 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $14,909,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 975,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,656,000 after buying an additional 62,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

