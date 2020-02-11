California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,633 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Macerich worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Macerich by 591.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 4,159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter.

In other Macerich news, Director Steve Hash acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $264,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares in the company, valued at $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Macerich Co has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

